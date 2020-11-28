|
MUNRO, Reginald John. Passed away at home, with Annette by his side, on 22 November 2020. Much loved husband of Annette. Loved father of Warren and Teresa Munro, and Ross and Linda Munro. Loved grandfather of Matthew, Jason and Julian. Step grandfather of Michael and Ashley Williams. At peace now. A private family cremation has been held. God saw him getting restless, a cure was not to be. He put his arms around him and said, Reggie come sit with me.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020