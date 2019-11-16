Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Salisbury Park Crematorium
Landsborough Road
Timaru
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald HASLAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald James (Reg) HASLAM

Add a Memory
Reginald James (Reg) HASLAM Notice
HASLAM, Reginald James (Reg). Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home Timaru, on Wednesday November 13th 2019 aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 63 years. Much loved father of Liz Delamere and partner Steve Coal, Mark, and Steve. Loved grandpa of all his grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Forward Care, Timaru Hospital and Glenwood Rest Home for their wonderful care of Reg. A service for Reg will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Landsborough Road Timaru, on Monday November 18th at 11am. Messages to 19 Grandi Avenue Timaru 7910. South Canterbury Funeral Services Ltd.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -