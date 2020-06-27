Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald CROAWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Christopher CROAWELL

Add a Memory
Reginald Christopher CROAWELL Notice
CROAWELL, Reginald Christopher. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday in Hastings hospital. Dad to Steven, Bob and Cathy and also a grandfather and great-grand father. On behalf of Dad, thank you to Dr Miles and staff at the hospital who were so kind and caring. To his friends at Flaxmere Age Concern, Lusk Centre Havelock and the RSA - thank you for putting fun into his last four years. We love and miss you Dad but are happy that you are with your beloved Kit, our Mum. Forever together now.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -