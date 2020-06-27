|
CROAWELL, Reginald Christopher. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday in Hastings hospital. Dad to Steven, Bob and Cathy and also a grandfather and great-grand father. On behalf of Dad, thank you to Dr Miles and staff at the hospital who were so kind and caring. To his friends at Flaxmere Age Concern, Lusk Centre Havelock and the RSA - thank you for putting fun into his last four years. We love and miss you Dad but are happy that you are with your beloved Kit, our Mum. Forever together now.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020