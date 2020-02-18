Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel of Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium
100/102 Saint John's Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald THIRKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Brian THIRKEL

Add a Memory
Reginald Brian THIRKEL Notice
THIRKEL, Reginald Brian. At 88 years, after a short illness. Passed away peacefully on the 16th February 2020 surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband to Pam, adored father to Ian, and Stephanie and Donald, and Poppy to Claire. A funeral service will be held in the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 Saint John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 20th February at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -