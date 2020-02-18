|
THIRKEL, Reginald Brian. At 88 years, after a short illness. Passed away peacefully on the 16th February 2020 surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband to Pam, adored father to Ian, and Stephanie and Donald, and Poppy to Claire. A funeral service will be held in the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 Saint John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 20th February at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020