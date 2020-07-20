Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Milford Baptist Church
3 Dodson Avenue
Milford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Bernard (Reg) SAUNDERS

Add a Memory
Reginald Bernard (Reg) SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS, Reginald Bernard (Reg). Passed away peacefully early on Friday 17 July 2020, aged 96. Loved husband of the late Mary; loving father and father-in-law of Margaret and Tony, Glenda and Kelvin, Gary and Rosemarie; special Granddad of Heather, Vaughan, Graeme, Grant and Kathryn and his nine great-Grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at CHT Royal Oak and St Johns. A service of thanksgiving and remembrance for Reg will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford on Friday 24 July 2020 at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -