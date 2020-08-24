|
|
|
RUFFORD, Reginald Arthur (Reg). Of Masterton. On 20th August 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton in the presence of family. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Molly. Loved father and father-in- law of Tom and Christine, Helen and Allan Bolton, Rosemary O'Hagan, Malcolm and Leslie, and Robert. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "In thy presence Lord, is fullness of joy." In lieu of flowers a donation to International Needs NZ, P.O. Box 1165, Tauranga 3140 would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Due to the current situation details for Reg's funeral will be advised at a later date. Messages to the Rufford family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www. tributes.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020