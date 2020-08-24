Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald RUFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Arthur (Reg) RUFFORD

Add a Memory
Reginald Arthur (Reg) RUFFORD Notice
RUFFORD, Reginald Arthur (Reg). Of Masterton. On 20th August 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton in the presence of family. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Molly. Loved father and father-in- law of Tom and Christine, Helen and Allan Bolton, Rosemary O'Hagan, Malcolm and Leslie, and Robert. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "In thy presence Lord, is fullness of joy." In lieu of flowers a donation to International Needs NZ, P.O. Box 1165, Tauranga 3140 would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Due to the current situation details for Reg's funeral will be advised at a later date. Messages to the Rufford family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www. tributes.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -