|
|
|
ELPHICK, Reginald Alfred (Fred). Peacefully in Matamata on Saturday 8th August 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Doris. Much loved father and father in law of John (deceased) and Annette, Terry and Kim, Julie and David Seymour, and Carl and Marcia. Treasured grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Fred will be held at Union Parish Church, Peria Road Matamata on Wednesday 12th August at 1pm. Messages to the Elphick family C/- Broadway Funeral Home Matamata 3400. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020