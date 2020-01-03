Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Reginald Albert CANTY

Reginald Albert CANTY Notice
CANTY, Reginald Albert. NZ Army 622332 Sgt. On 31 December 2019, at North Shore Hospital, with his family by his side, aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Val. Loving father and father in law of Lesley and Warren, Jeanette and Ian, Sue and Dave. Loving granddad of Matthew, Alisha, Jenna, Olivia, Stacey, Chad, and Frances. A loving great grandfather of nine. A memorial service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 6 January 2020, at 10am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
