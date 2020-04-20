Home

Regina Martina Cornelia (Hoogeveen) de JONG


1932 - 2020
Regina Martina Cornelia (Hoogeveen) de JONG Notice
de[nbsp]JONG, Regina Martina Cornelia (nee Hoogeveen). Born November 01, 1932. Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Aria Gardens Resthome. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved and cherished Mum of Elizabeth(Els), Martin, Kevin, Linda, Marcelle and Suzanne. Mother in law to Helen, Roz, Jim, Rob and Matt. Devoted Oma to Hannah, Nicolaas, James, Rachael, Daniel, Michael, Holly, Jessica, Isabelle and Zachary. We miss you Mum but our memories of you and all you have taught us we hold in our hearts. Your strength and love of family hold us close forever. Due to current restrictions the family have held a private cremation and look forward to a memorial service and full celebration of Regina's life when we are all able to come together. Love you Mum Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
