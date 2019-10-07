Home

BOLTON, Regina June (Rex). Born 9th June, 1928. Passed away at Whitianga Continuing Care on 3rd October, 2019; aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late George. Much loved Mum of Heather, Stephen, and Judith. Grandmother of Amanda, Daniel, Michaela and Georgia, and great- grandmother of Hailey, Charlie, George, Caleb and Kahurangi. Grateful thanks to the staff at Continuing Care for their care and attention over the last six years. A private family service has been held. 'Mum, Nana Rex, you will be missed. Forever in our hearts'



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
