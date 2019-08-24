Home

LITTLEWOOD, Regan Ross. Sadly taken on 21 August 2019. Loving soul mate of Alisha. Humble father of Laurell, Darcy, Allana, Paige, and Ezekiel. Beloved son of Robyn and Ross. Brother of Re, Nahn, Nel, and amazing only uncle of his nephews and nieces. A service for Regan will be held at 4 Matarawa Street Whanganui East at 11am, TODAY 24 August 2019, then Regan will travel home to 81 Parakiwai Quarry Road Whangamata, leaving Whanganui at 2pm. For further details please call 0211030946.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
