OLIVER, Reg. Passed away on 25th October 2019. Aged 82 years. Loved husband and best friend of Myrtle. Loved father of Andrew and Corinne, Mark and Vanessa, Tony and Kirsten, Richard and Suzie, and Annette. Cherished Grandad of Sara, Natasha, Jason, Logan, Megan, Jamie, Tayla, Bella, Cameron, Shaun, Aaron, Felix, Sydney and Madeline. A celebration of Reg's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2-00pm. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019