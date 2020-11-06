|
CHAPMAN, Reeva. Sadly passed away 4 November 2020 aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Garron (and Romy), Bryn (and Taryn) and Sianne. Adored granny of Danielle, Cayla, Saul, Samara, Kaia and Connor and cherished sister of Mervyn (Herman). Grateful thanks to the staff at Bruce House, St Andrews for their loving care of Reeva. A service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 1.00pm today Friday 6 November 2020 prior to interment in the cemetery. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020