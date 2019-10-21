Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Reece Clive GOLDSTONE

Reece Clive GOLDSTONE Notice
GOLDSTONE, Reece Clive. Sadly passed away on 16th October 2019, aged 44 years. Dearly loved son and mate of Kevin and Sharon. Awesome big brother to Shay. Loving Dad to Sabs, Zak and Lori. Beloved Grandson of Clive (deceased) and Eva Burbery, and Les and Mavis Goldstone. Loved by all his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. "May your beautiful soul rest in peace until we meet again". A service to celebrate Reece's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday 25 October at 2pm. Communication to the Goldstone Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142 .



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
