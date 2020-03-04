|
COLLINGS, Reay Lorna. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3 March 2020 surrounded by family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife to Graham for 59 years. Cherished mum to Keith and Glenda. In a garden full of flowers, you are the one we would have picked. Forever in our hearts. A service for Reay will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 6 March at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020