HASSELL, Raymund John. Passed away peacefully on January 30 2020, 58yrs. Loved and cherished husband of Owen, step-parent to Leyton. Loved son and brother of UK family; James and Pat; Joan; Elaine and Vivienne. Uncle to Douglas, Grace and Nicholas. Thank you to everyone for your love and support over the past few months, and to the kind, caring staff at Auckland Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Raymund's name to the Cancer Society. The service to celebrate Raymund's life will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, Henderson on Wednesday 5th February at 11:00am. All communications to Morrison's 09 8360029.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020