Raymond Wayne TIBBITS

Raymond Wayne TIBBITS Notice
TIBBITS, Raymond Wayne. Ray passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Sunday 29 September 2019, with family by his side. Loving husband of Marie. Best mate and adored Pop of Myles. Much loved father-in-law of Emma. Poppa to his adored grandsons, Conor and Hudson. To the strongest man, you battled, you won. No more pain. Rest easy. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 5 October at 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, www.stjohn.org.nz/Support-us would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
