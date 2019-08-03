Home

Raymond Victor (Ray) JAMES

Raymond Victor (Ray) JAMES Notice
JAMES, Raymond Victor (Ray). Peacefully, at home, on 1st August 2019, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Merryn and Wayne, and Martyn and Larry. Much loved grandfather of Gary and Paula. Loved great grandfather of 5 (and a half), Leo, Flynn, Hudson, Lily and Archer. Loved brother of Trish. A service for Ray will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 8th of August at 10.30am. The world has lost a true gentleman.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
