JAMES, Raymond Victor (Ray). Peacefully, at home, on 1st August 2019, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Merryn and Wayne, and Martyn and Larry. Much loved grandfather of Gary and Paula. Loved great grandfather of 5 (and a half), Leo, Flynn, Hudson, Lily and Archer. Loved brother of Trish. A service for Ray will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Thursday 8th of August at 10.30am. The world has lost a true gentleman.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019