EGGINTON, Raymond Victor Francis. (1925 ? 2020) Died peacefully, 16 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Cherished father of Wendy, Jenny and Fleur, and father-in-law to Bernie Sergeant, Nick Hansby and Norm Clark. Also dearly loved papa of his 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 21 January at 10am followed by private cremation. Death is not extinguishing the light. It is simply putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020