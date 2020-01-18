Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Raymond Victor Francis EGGINTON


1925 - 2020
EGGINTON, Raymond Victor Francis. (1925 ? 2020) Died peacefully, 16 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Cherished father of Wendy, Jenny and Fleur, and father-in-law to Bernie Sergeant, Nick Hansby and Norm Clark. Also dearly loved papa of his 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 21 January at 10am followed by private cremation. Death is not extinguishing the light. It is simply putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
