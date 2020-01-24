Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Raymond (Ray) van HATTUM

Raymond (Ray) van HATTUM Notice
van[nbsp]HATTUM, Raymond (Ray). Ray, suddenly on Sunday the 19th of January 2020 in Wellington. Beloved and so special soulmate and husband to Trish, father to Samantha and Alastair, granddad to Edison, Absolutely adored son of Fritz (deceased ) and Corry and darling brother to Grazia (Cha), Maarten, Frank, Maria Jose (Zay), Terry, Stella and David, Ray, the greatest gift of all is happiness and you had that in abundance and shared it with all you came in contact with. Memories are all we will have now but you will be forever in our hearts. Funeral will be in Wellington Friday 24th at 11am, Gee and Hickton, Lower Hutt.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
