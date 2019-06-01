Home

BRYANT, Raymond Tony. Fay, Wendy and David, Michael and Jodie, Vicki and families would like to sincerely thank all the many people for their love and support with the passing of Tony. The donations to the St Johns Ambulance, the lovely flowers, baking, cards and the many visitors have all been much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all, as many addresses are unknown. "Deep in our hearts you'll always stay. Loved and missed every day."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
