NEWLANDS, Raymond Thomas (Ray). On 9 August 2020 peacefully at Glaisdale Rest Home, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Noreen for 68 years. Loved and respected father of Jill, Linda, Gail and Julie. Poppa of Alana, Melinda, Natalie, Dane, Sian, Michelle (deceased), Jarred and Ryan. Great grandfather of Lachlan, Flynn, Connor, Caiden, Isla, Gus, Jade, Beau and Kace. Many thanks to the staff at Glaisdale, especially Bronwynn and Robyn, for their amazing care. ' Ni Sa Moce' In accordance with Ray's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020