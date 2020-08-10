|
NEWLANDS, Raymond Thomas. On 9 August 2020 peacefully at Glaisdale Rest Home, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Noreen for 68 years. Loved and respected father of Jill Robinson, Linda Naish, Gail Kirkland and Julie Kenny. Loved Poppa of Alana, Melinda, Natalie, Dane, Sian, Michelle (deceased), Jarred and Ryan. Great grandfather of Lachlan, Flynn, Connor, Caiden, Jade, Beau and Kace. 'Sa Moce' In accordance with Ray's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020