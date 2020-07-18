|
|
|
PARR, Raymond Stanley (Rocky). Peacefully and surrounded by whanau and friends at Hospice Whanganui on Wednesday 15th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Iris (nee Dauphin). Much loved father to Larry and Lynne, Les and Maria, Bruce and Teresa and the late Chanel; along with our special extended whanau: Julia and the late Larry Martin; Joe and Dianne Martin, Shane and Cheryl Harvey together with our collective off-spring who simply knew him as 'Pop Ray'. Kua hinga tō tātou Pou. Nō reira, e te Pāpā, haere, haere, haere oti atu. The Tangihanga for Ray will be held at Te Puke Marae, Raetihi. He will leave 28 Mahoney Street, Whanganui East at 11.00am Friday 17th July to travel to Raetihi. The Service will be held at Te Puke Marae, Raetihi at 11.00am on Monday 20th July 2020 to be followed by a Private Cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020