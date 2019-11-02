|
JENKIN, Raymond Stanley (Ray). Passed away on Wednesday 30 October 2019, aged 76. Deeply loved husband of the late Teresa. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Barry and Diana. Much loved uncle of Carl and Reuben. In lieu of flowers donations to the Deaf Wellness Society [email protected] would be appreciated. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 6 November 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019