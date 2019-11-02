Home

Raymond Stanley (Ray) JENKIN

Raymond Stanley (Ray) JENKIN Notice
JENKIN, Raymond Stanley (Ray). Passed away on Wednesday 30 October 2019, aged 76. Deeply loved husband of the late Teresa. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Barry and Diana. Much loved uncle of Carl and Reuben. In lieu of flowers donations to the Deaf Wellness Society [email protected] would be appreciated. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 6 November 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
