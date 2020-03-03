Home

Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Raymond Samuel MEAD Notice
MEAD, Raymond Samuel. Passed away 28 February 2020. Much loved husband of Yvonne (deceased) and father of Jonette, Peter and Michele and grandfather, great grandfather, godfather, uncle, cousin, friend and more to so many. "You put up quite the fight against some challenging health issues, surprising the medical people and delighting your family with your outstanding will to live. You will be missed so much. Thanks for everything you amazing man." Rest in peace Thanks to the Oncology Team at Thames Hospital and to the amazing staff at Te Aroha Community Hospital palliative unit. A service for Ray will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Thursday, March 5. All messages to the Mead family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
