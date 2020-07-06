|
SMITH, Raymond Peter (Gig). 9 June 1951 to 3 July 2020. He lived life exuberantly and to the full every day. Even in his long struggle with illness he continued to lift others' spirits with his music and his easy camaraderie to all. Husband and Forever Darling of Lynn, Brother to Barry. Much loved Dad and Poppy to Mark and Karen (Brisbane), and Angela and Aaron; Owen and Michelle, Brandon, Kymbalee, Millie, Leo, Bruno and Olive. Special mate to Dan. Gig will be at home from Tuesday 7th July for visiting. A celebration of his life will be held at the Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday 8th July at 1pm. Communications to Smith Family, C/- Collingwood 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020