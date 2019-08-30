Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Raymond Leslie IRVINE

Raymond Leslie IRVINE Notice
IRVINE, Raymond Leslie. Peacefully at Amberlea Rest Home on Thursday 29th August 2019. Aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Anne. Loved father of Gordon and partner, Helen and the late Richard, Frances and Rex, Veronica and Tony, David and Seana, Martin and Vicky, and loved father-in-law of Michelle. Much loved Poppa to 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Forever In Our Hearts Say Hi to Mum/Nana. Love You Always. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ray at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Monday, the 2nd of September 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
