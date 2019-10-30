|
HARRISON, Raymond Leonard (Ray). Of Paraparaumu. - On October 26, 2019, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Wellington. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Much loved Dad of Gill, Wes and Greg. Loved father-in-law, Grandad and great-grandad. In lieu of flowers, donations to International Needs, PO Box 1165, Tauranga would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in the Coast Community Church, Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu on Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by a private family interment. Messages to PO Box 189, Paraparaumu. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019