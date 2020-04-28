|
|
|
BARRY, Raymond Lawrence. Born December 22, 1929. Passed away on April 26, 2020. Barry Raymond Lawrence.Passed away at 90 years in Somervale Carehome, Mount Maunganui. Beloved husband of Val for 66 years. Also cherished father and father in law, of Geoff and Mary-Jane, Peter and Gillean, Annette and Tony, Keith and Karyn. Will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Rebecca, Mathew, Yjosine, Tyler, Zundea (and their mum Robbie), Richard and Phoebe and great grandfather of Ezra, Oscar, Mya, Dylan, Matthew, Zoe, and Sayla. Owing to the Covid 19 lockdown, only a small family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020