KINGSTON, Raymond (Ray). Ray passed away peacefully on 11th June, 2019. Loved husband of Avril and father to Kevin, Andrew and Laura. Father-in-law to Sandy and Emma. Special Granddad to Noah, Alex, Eden and Charlie. Sadly missed by his entire family in New Zealand and Ireland. Funeral to be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St John's Road Meadowbank, Auckland at 10:00am, Saturday 15th June 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers to Totara Hospice, South Auckland. 35 Wellington Street, Howick 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
