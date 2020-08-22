|
|
|
YOUNG, Raymond Kenneth (Ray). Left us on 19 August 2020 aged 88. Beloved husband, best friend, and mate of the late Sonia. Loving father of Wendy, Brian and the late Shannon. Loving father in law of James and good friend of Sheryl. Proud grandfather of Anne, Lauren, Connor and Neal. Special friend to Antonio, Anita, Tosca and Indra. A respected and loved member of Taupo and Russell communities. Thanks to all who made Ray's life enjoyable in recent times and a special thanks to Lorna. As Ray wished a private cremation and service has already taken place. Communication to PO Box 122 Russell 0242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020