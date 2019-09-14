|
FISCHER, Raymond Keith (Ray). Passed away on 12th September 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Lyn, and wonderful father to Bradley, Brett, and Blair. Beloved Grandfather of 5 beautiful grandchildren, Navid, Nilofar, Omid, Maya and Lisa. Beloved father-in- law to Maryam and Mayumi. Beloved brother-in-law to Sharon and Debby, and son-in- law to Heather MacInnes. A service for Ray will be held at the East City Corps, Salvation Army, 37-45 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday 19th September 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019