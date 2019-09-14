Home

Raymond Keith (Ray) FISCHER

Raymond Keith (Ray) FISCHER Notice
FISCHER, Raymond Keith (Ray). Passed away on 12th September 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Lyn, and wonderful father to Bradley, Brett, and Blair. Beloved Grandfather of 5 beautiful grandchildren, Navid, Nilofar, Omid, Maya and Lisa. Beloved father-in- law to Maryam and Mayumi. Beloved brother-in-law to Sharon and Debby, and son-in- law to Heather MacInnes. A service for Ray will be held at the East City Corps, Salvation Army, 37-45 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday 19th September 2019, at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
