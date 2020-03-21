|
STEWART, Raymond John. It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Ray, aged 95 years. Loving husband of Nancy (Deceased) Much loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Marina (Opononi), Graham and Robyn (Coromandel), Spencer and Mark (Thames Valley). Treasured Poppa of Loine (Deceased) Glen, Rachel, Kylie, Aimee, Hamis, Connor and Finn. Adored Pops to his 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. A Private cremation has been held. All communications c/- the Stewart family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020