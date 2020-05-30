|
JENSEN, Raymond John Carol (Ray). Snells Beach. Serv. No 675333 Pte C.M.T. Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Janet, respected friend of Margaret Stockley (Morrinsville) and Kathy Dennett (Auckland). Brother to Malcolm (Tauranga), Gary and Patricia (Townsville), Colin (Tauranga), and the late Trevor (Tauranga) and late Patrick (Carterton). A fighter to the end, you've deserved your rest Ray. RIP. Our grateful thanks to Jason and the Stroke Team of Ward 2 for their dedication, care and compassion. A memorial service to celebrate Ray's life to be held later. Phone 0210 319 022 for further information.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020