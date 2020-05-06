Home

Raymond James (Ray) CLARKE

Raymond James (Ray) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Raymond James (Ray). Born July 05, 1926. Passed away on May 03, 2020 in peace at his home in Runciman. Cherished husband of Anne for 62 years. Much loved father of John and Judith and father-in-law of Anne and the late Rick. Adored grandfather of Beth, Grace, Matt, Alana, Susy, Ash and great-grandfather to many. You will always be in our hearts and dreams. A bubble ceremony now must suffice until Ray's life can be collectively celebrated in the near future. Contact Judith.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
