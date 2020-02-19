Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Milford Baptist Church
3 Dodson Avenue
Milford
Raymond (Ray) JAGGER

Raymond (Ray) JAGGER Notice
JAGGER, Raymond (Ray). Peacefully on 17 February 2020 at North Shore Hospital after a sudden illness. Adored husband of Pat and much loved father and father-in-law of Hazel and Wayne, Mark and Michelle, Philip, and Chris and Nicola. A very special Grandpa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The complete service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford on Friday 21 February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Ships, would be appreciated. mercyships.org.nz/donate



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
