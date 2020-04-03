Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond HOSKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Harold (Ray) HOSKIN

Add a Memory
Raymond Harold (Ray) HOSKIN Notice
HOSKIN, Raymond Harold (Ray). Born June 29, 1932. Passed away on March 31, 2020. Beloved Husband of the Late Colleen. Much loved father and father in law of Peter and Pauline (Kawerau), Joanne (deceased), Susan (deceased), Karyn and Christopher (Sydney). A loved grandfather and great grandfather, Now at peace. A private cremation for Ray has been held. Grateful thanks extended to the staff at Mountain View Rest Home Kawerau and Ohope Beach Care for their care of Ray. Messages to the Hoskin family C/- Po Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -