HOSKIN, Raymond Harold (Ray). Born June 29, 1932. Passed away on March 31, 2020. Beloved Husband of the Late Colleen. Much loved father and father in law of Peter and Pauline (Kawerau), Joanne (deceased), Susan (deceased), Karyn and Christopher (Sydney). A loved grandfather and great grandfather, Now at peace. A private cremation for Ray has been held. Grateful thanks extended to the staff at Mountain View Rest Home Kawerau and Ohope Beach Care for their care of Ray. Messages to the Hoskin family C/- Po Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2020