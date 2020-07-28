|
GARDNER, Raymond Harold. 17 February 1937 to 25 July 2020. Ray passed away peacefully on 25 July following illness bravely fought and with dignity. Loved husband of Shona for 53 years. Loved father of Kerry Ann. Special grandad to Campbell and Mackenzie Rose, younger brother of Ken. Much loved brother-in-law and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A friend of and to many. Much respected globally in the field of exploration for Gas and Oil both marine and land. Commencing at Kapuni #1. Taranaki spanning 40 years. Honorary member of Otahuhu Rotary. A service for Ray will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 510 Riddell Road, Glendowie Auckland at 1.30pm Wednesday 29 July. At a date to be announced a memorial for Ray will take place in his beloved Kaponga Taranaki. In lieu of cut flowers a flower from your garden would be appreciated. Communication can be made to : [email protected] or to P O Box 25576 St Heliers Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020