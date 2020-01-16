Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Raymond Gordon (Reverend) (Ray) WICKS

Raymond Gordon (Reverend) (Ray) WICKS Notice
WICKS, Raymond Gordon (Ray) (Reverend). Peacefully in his sleep, at Franklin Village, on 15 January 2020 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Kay. Loving Dad of Maurice and Uuree, Karen and Niels, Jeff and Susan, David and Sharon, Lesley and Darren, and the late Andrew. Loved Grandad of twelve and a great Grandad of seven. A celebration of Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, 21 January at 2pm, at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, then leaving for Tuakau Cemetery. Garden flowers only. Donations to the Alzheimers NZ, PO Box 14778, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
