Raymond Godfrey (Ray) REECE

Raymond Godfrey (Ray) REECE Notice
REECE, Raymond Godfrey (Ray). Passed away peacefully at home on 13 August 2020 aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Much loved dad of Cherie and Evan. Cherished Poppa Da of Cory, Trinity, Jessie, Zayden, Ella and Diane. Loved great-grandfather to 6 great-grandchildren. Ray was a very dedicated volunteer for Motorsport NZ, Speedway Rosebank Rd and the MG Car Club. Ray will have a graveside burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Rest in Peace, Fly High.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
