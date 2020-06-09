Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
03-455 2128
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond George WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Raymond George WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Raymond George. ex Royal NZ Navy, NZ Police, Highlanders Otago Rugby, Kings High School. On Monday 1st June 2020 at Home. Loved and devoted husband and best friend of Jill for 55 wonderful years, special and loving Dad of Sandy and Joanna, Loved father-in-law of Adrian Hocking and the shining star of his Granddaughter McKenna. Much loved Brother in Law of Ron and Kathleen McCorkindale, Reg and Evelyn McCorkindale, Christine and Reiner Van Der Hilst. Only child of Robert and Hilda Wright. A fun Uncle of Sarah Norford, Charlotte McCorkindale, Lyndon and Nikolas Mason, Maria Courtney, Jon Van Der Hilst,Julie Jones and Anthony McCorkindale and their families and a special Ray Ray to Liam and Meesha. A Service for Ray will be held at Gillions Funeral Services at 407 Hillside Road, South Dunedin on Thursday 11th June at 1:30 p.m. followed by private cremation. The service will be livestreamed on gillions.co.nz/kiwi- channel Jill and family would like to acknowledge the wonderful support from Dr Peter Gent MHC, Mornington Pharmacy Staff, District Nursing Service, Otago Hospice staff, and Royal District Nurses. Messages to ray. [email protected] Gillions Funeral Services FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -