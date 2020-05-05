|
READ, Raymond George. At Thames Hospital on 3rd May, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 65 years. Loved and respected Dad of Michael and Jill, Claire, and Bruce, and loved Grandad of Jonathan, Shannon, Glenn and Troy; Alexandria and Izmir. To be privately cremated. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ray's life will be held after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Sincere thanks for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Ray from the Doctors and nursing staff at Thames Hospital. Messages to: PO Box 263 Paeroa, 3640.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020