|
|
|
SOWRY, Raymond Frank (Ray). On Thursday 23rd April 2020, at Kingswood Rest Home in Matamata. Aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Colleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Brian, Graeme and Robyn, and Ross and Nicolette. Cherished poppa of Nick, Amy, Daniel, Kimberley, Haley, Craig, and Tessa, and their partners. Loving great- granddad to Kaiden, Emilia, Beckett, Luca and Rosie. A private service will be held, with a memorial service to be held at a date to be notified. Messages to the Sowry family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2020