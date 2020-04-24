Home

Raymond Frank (Ray) SOWRY

SOWRY, Raymond Frank (Ray). On Thursday 23rd April 2020, at Kingswood Rest Home in Matamata. Aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Colleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Brian, Graeme and Robyn, and Ross and Nicolette. Cherished poppa of Nick, Amy, Daniel, Kimberley, Haley, Craig, and Tessa, and their partners. Loving great- granddad to Kaiden, Emilia, Beckett, Luca and Rosie. A private service will be held, with a memorial service to be held at a date to be notified. Messages to the Sowry family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
