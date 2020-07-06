Home

Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Manurewa Cossie Club
Service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
Raymond Eric SOWDEN

Raymond Eric SOWDEN Notice
SOWDEN, Raymond Eric. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 4 July 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathy. Much loved dad to seven children. Loved grandad to many grandchildren and great grandad to thirteen great grandchildren. For those that wish to come and pay their respects Raymond will be laying in state at Resthaven Funeral Home, 88 Great South Road, Manurewa. Time can be spent with him on Monday 6 July between 3pm - 5pm. A private family service will be held on Tuesday 7 July, after which the family wish to invite you to join them at 3pm at the Manurewa Cossie Club for a time of sharing and light refreshments.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
