SOWDEN, Raymond Eric. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 4 July 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathy. Much loved dad to seven children. Loved grandad to many grandchildren and great grandad to thirteen great grandchildren. For those that wish to come and pay their respects Raymond will be laying in state at Resthaven Funeral Home, 88 Great South Road, Manurewa. Time can be spent with him on Monday 6 July between 3pm - 5pm. A private family service will be held on Tuesday 7 July, after which the family wish to invite you to join them at 3pm at the Manurewa Cossie Club for a time of sharing and light refreshments.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020