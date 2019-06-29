Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Eric (Ray) MILLER

Add a Memory
Raymond Eric (Ray) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Raymond Eric (Ray). Best friend and adored husband of Karen, awesome dad of Cherie, Gene and Alana, Laura, Holly and Josiah, and Tyson. Funny and much loved grandpa of Charlotte, Jack, Isabella, Lily, and Finlay. Beloved brother of Marg and Rob, and Pete and Helen. A service will be held on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019 at the Arawa Lounge, Rotorua Racecourse at 11am. Thank you to everyone who has helped so much with his care, and to everyone who has loved, laughed, and been involved in his life. It was a privilege to have known him.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.