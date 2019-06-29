|
MILLER, Raymond Eric (Ray). Best friend and adored husband of Karen, awesome dad of Cherie, Gene and Alana, Laura, Holly and Josiah, and Tyson. Funny and much loved grandpa of Charlotte, Jack, Isabella, Lily, and Finlay. Beloved brother of Marg and Rob, and Pete and Helen. A service will be held on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019 at the Arawa Lounge, Rotorua Racecourse at 11am. Thank you to everyone who has helped so much with his care, and to everyone who has loved, laughed, and been involved in his life. It was a privilege to have known him.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019