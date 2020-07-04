|
TRILFORD, Raymond Ellis (Ray). Caught his final wave - NZ Surf Life Saving Hall of Fame inductee. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 1, 2020 in Napier. Loved father of Andrew and Indah, Michael and Janine. Loved dearly by his grandchildren; Amy-Lee, Jaimee, Joffre and Shaye. In the light of the current travel restrictions and limitations, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will follow when restrictions are eased. Messages to the Trilford Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020