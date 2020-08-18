|
EARL, Raymond. Aged 80. Died 16th August 2020 at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness with his family by his side. Much loved husband of 61 years to Joyce, father and father-in-law of Michael and Christine, Phillip and Irena, Deborah and Mark, Poppa of Brittany and Joshua, brother of Alan, and Denny (deceased at age five), Uncle of Christopher, Alison, Susan and Brian and their families. He will be very much missed by family and friends. Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration of his life with a service at Clevedon Presbyterian Church with a date to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020