DAWSON, Raymond (Ray). Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, 17th July 2020. Loyal husband of Freda for over 60 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Kerry and David, Chris and Sharon, and the late Darryl. Loving Pop and Poppy. A service for Ray will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 24th July 2020 at 10.30am followed by burial at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, Tauranga. Communication to the Dawson family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020