Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street
Huntly
Raymond David (Ray) HIGGINS


1940 - 2020
Raymond David (Ray) HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS, Raymond David (Ray). 24 February 1940 - 11 February 2020. Passed away peacefully at Aparangi Rest Home, Te Kauwhata, after battling a long illness. Dearly loved father and father in law to Paul and Denise Higgins, Brenda and Darren Waters, and Leanne Higgins. A proud grandfather to Kourtney, Xavier, Ryan, Indigo and Holly. Will be sadly missed. We will miss your cheeky smile and great sense of humour. Very much loved. Rest in Peace. A Service for Ray will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Monday, 17 February at 11am. All communications to the Higgins Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -